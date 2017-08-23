KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Poweball craze takes central Texas by storm

Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 4:41 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

HEWITT - If you play the lottery, you probably already know the Powerball has a record jackpot Wednesday night.

At $700 million, it is the second largest lottery jackpot in history and Central Texans are lining up to take part.

CEFCO at I-35 and Sun Valley Road said they have sold more than five times the normal amount of Powerball tickets and they said they’re expecting their sales to double.

How much money is $700 million?

If stacked up, it would tower over not only the statue of liberty, but the empire state building

It can stretch from the nation’s capital past Baltimore, Maryland going for almost 50 miles.

The only lottery payout larger than this one was the Powerball in January of 2016 which paid $1.6 billion among three winners.

Wednesday’s drawing is attracting people who don’t normally play the lottery who want their shot at $700 million.

“Why not? Gotta take a chance when it’s that much money,” Mark Schneider said.

Powerball ticket purchaser Larry Mynar said he plays very little.

“I just seen that it was a lot of money so I figured I’d try to get some,” Mynar said.

So as millions of Americans buy their two-shot at hundreds of millions.

Have you bought your ticket yet? 

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Here are the luckiest Powerball numbers

KCEN

Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million

KCEN

Powerball jackpot swells to $650 million

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories