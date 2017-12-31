KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

Power mostly restored in McLennan, Falls counties, hundreds still without power

Brandon Gray, KCEN 8:25 PM. CST December 31, 2017

UPDATE

8:00 p.m. | More than 300 customers in Riesel are without power. The estimated time for restoration is 8:30 p.m. per Oncor's website. 

7:00 p.m. | Power has been fully restored in Woodway. At least 600 customers are still without power in Marlin. According to ONCOR's website, the estimated time of restoration is unknown. 

6:30 p.m. | Fewer than 5 customers are without power and the estimated time of restoration is 8:00 p.m. More than 600 customers in Marlin remain without power and the estimated time for restoration is 7:00 p.m. Sunday. 

Original story

More than 1,000 customers are without power Sunday night in McLennan and Falls Counties, according to ONCOR.

The city of Woodway is reporting at least 1,000 outages and more than 600 customers in Marlin are affected.

The cause of the outages is unknown.

ONCOR’s estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m. Sunday.

© 2018 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Man who killed DougCo deputy, shot six others, fired more than 100 rounds

KCEN

Flu cases rise by more than 400 percent within four weeks in McLennan County

KCEN

More businesses are trying mobile apps to lure and keep consumers

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories