Power mostly restored in McLennan, Falls counties, hundreds still without power

UPDATE

8:00 p.m. | More than 300 customers in Riesel are without power. The estimated time for restoration is 8:30 p.m. per Oncor's website.

7:00 p.m. | Power has been fully restored in Woodway. At least 600 customers are still without power in Marlin. According to ONCOR's website, the estimated time of restoration is unknown.

6:30 p.m. | Fewer than 5 customers are without power and the estimated time of restoration is 8:00 p.m. More than 600 customers in Marlin remain without power and the estimated time for restoration is 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Original story

More than 1,000 customers are without power Sunday night in McLennan and Falls Counties, according to ONCOR.

The city of Woodway is reporting at least 1,000 outages and more than 600 customers in Marlin are affected.

The cause of the outages is unknown.

ONCOR’s estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m. Sunday.

