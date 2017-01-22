Power now restored after thousands of Central Texans were without electricity

Gusty winds caused thousands of power outages to Oncor customers in Central Texas Sunday.

In Bell County a few hundred customers lost power near West Adams and Kegley Roads in Temple.

In Mclennan County, an even larger area was without power. There was nearly 3,000 customers impacted between Waco and Bellmead.

All but a handful of these customers had their power restored by Sunday night.

