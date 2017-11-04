Update: Temple PD Spokesperson Shawana Neely told Channel 6 News power was restored around 5:25 p.m. Saturday evening.

Emergency and non-emergency phone calls may be made to the Temple Police Department, and the traffic lights were working again, Neely said.

Original story:

All traffic lights from West Adams Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to 31st Street were without power Saturday afternoon due an outage in the downtown Temple area, Temple PD Spokesperson Shawana Neely said in an email.

The Temple Police Department cannot receive any phone calls at this time, Neely added.

Police urge all emergency or non-emergency phone calls to be directed to the Bell County Communications Center at (254)933-5575 until further notice.

