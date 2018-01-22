Pro-life activists mark 45 years since Roe v. Wade ruling

WACO, Texas -- Central Texas Pro-life activists met on the I-35 pedestrian overpass at South 8th Street in Waco Monday morning to mark 45 years since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide and dealt a blow to their cause.

Activists with Pro-Life Waco held their first outreach event on the pedestrian overpass bridge in 2015. The protest took on new meaning this time because Planned Parent resumed abortion services in Waco less than a year ago.

“Thousands of Texas and national travelers will pass through Waco each hour, so we will station ourselves on the pedestrian overpass over Interstate-35 near Baylor,” Pro-Life Waco Director John Pisciotta said in a statement. “We call this ‘public square outreach.’ We deliver life-defender messages to those who did not expect the experience. This includes like-minded pro-life friends along with those who we hope will become like-minded. We affirm the pro-life beliefs to the former and challenge those who currently support abortion.”

Last Friday, tens of thousands of abortion protesters gathered for the March for Life in Washington, D.C. A similar march will be held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Saturday.

