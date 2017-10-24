Program helps military children transition into new school

Lee Junior High students train to be ambassadors in the JS2S Program to help new students come into the school. The program is funded through a DoDEA grant and focuses heavily on military-connected students but includes all students. (Photo: Custom)

Students at S.C. Lee Junior High in Copperas Cove will not expect anxiety as there is a program to help them make the transition into a new school.

The Junior Student 2 Student program’s core values is leadership, service, and building relationships. The Copperas Cove ISD program focuses on student-led support for transitioning military-connected students and helping them settle in their new school. The program also helps new non-military-connected students as well.

The program is funded through a department of Defense Education Activity grant. More than 70 students participating and the program is continuously growing.

Student Makai Goudeau received tips from school staff on how to help new students feel welcomed and how to successfully implant the program and recruit more students.

“JS2S has helped me to talk to people who I normally wouldn’t talk to,” Goudeau said. “I have learned new ways to help the students out and games to help students feel welcomed.”

The district said students participated in activities like The Name Game where students introduced themselves using an adjective that beings with the same letter of their first name. In addition to stating their own adjective and name, students repeated those of the person before them to the next person. The name game is one of many games the students played to be more observant and pay attention to students around them who may feel isolated and need a friend.

JS2S members Blain Butler and Mateo Sobers recognize that a transitioning student may have trouble making friends at first and that the student-centered program can help.

“Being in JS2S has made me a better person, more humble, friendlier, and not as shy,” Butler said. “I have learned that everyone is different.”

Sober said the most rewarding part is the feeling of helping students and being nice – being kid’s friends and them not being alone.

© 2017 KCEN-TV