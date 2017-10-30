Rabies-infested raccoon attacks local family's dog

Copperas Cove Animal Control warned the public Monday afternoon of a rabies exposure after a family's dog was attacked by a rabies-infected raccoon.

Animal control was dispatched to 2402 Dennis Street in Copperas Cove on Oct 26. after a family reported their dog was attacked by a raccoon in their yard. Animal Control Officers captured the raccoon and sent the animal to Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin Texas for testing.

On Oct. 28, the Texas Department of Health notified Copperas Cove Animal Control the raccoon was infected with rabies.

Authorities advised any citizens who believe they or their pet have made contact with a wild animal, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a raccoon, or other wild animal in the area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584.

Copperas Cove Animal Control also warned citizens to not approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals.

