Raising Cane's opening fifth central Texas location

COPPERAS COVE - Attention Caniacs!

Central Texas is getting its fifth Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers location.

The new restaurant will open in late October and will be located at 2730 US 190 Business in Copperas Cove, according to a press release.

The popular Louisiana based restaurant company has more than 340 stores nationwide and the Copperas Cove location will bring in 60 new jobs to the local economy this fall.

Raising Cane’s was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996. The restaurant is named after founder Todd Grave’s yellow Labrador, Raising Cane.

Area Director Mark Strouse said the company is thrilled to be introducing our ONE LOVE (quality chicken finger meals) to everyone in Copperas Cove.

“We’re also looking forward to getting involved with the local schools and other non-profit organizations in this wonderful community,” Strouse said.

