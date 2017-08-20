KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Rapper Mystikal and Harker Heights woman wanted in rape case, Killeen man also arrested

Brandon Gray and KTAL , KCEN 2:30 PM. CDT August 20, 2017

SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are searching for the Rapper Mystikal and a Harker Heights woman. Michael Tyler (Mystikal), 46, was allegedly involved in an October 2016 rape of a woman in Shreveport, Louisiana. Averweone Holman, 26, of Killeen was arrested by the US Marshall’s Task Force Friday for the alleged rape. 

KTAL reported DNA evidence recovered during an initial investigation linked Tyler and Holman to the alleged rape. Warrants were issued for both Tyler and Holman charging both with one count of First Degree Rape with bonds set a $2 million each.

Embed from Getty Images

Investigators are also searching for 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford of Harker Heights. KTAL reported Wafford was an associate of Mystikal and Holman. She allegedly sought the victim out to convince her to drop the charge. A warrant was later issued for her arrest charging her to one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Rape with a bond set at $200,000.

Mystikal plead guilty to sexual battery of an incident involving his hairstylist in 2003. He was sentenced to six years in prison and was released in 2010. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Houston rapper Z-Ro appears in court on aggravated assault charge

KCEN

Local rapper uses his music to send a positive message

KCEN

Rapper held on unrelated charges after Little Rock shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories