Rapper Mystikal and Harker Heights woman wanted in rape case, Killeen man also arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are searching for the Rapper Mystikal and a Harker Heights woman. Michael Tyler (Mystikal), 46, was allegedly involved in an October 2016 rape of a woman in Shreveport, Louisiana. Averweone Holman, 26, of Killeen was arrested by the US Marshall’s Task Force Friday for the alleged rape.

Averweone Holman

KTAL reported DNA evidence recovered during an initial investigation linked Tyler and Holman to the alleged rape. Warrants were issued for both Tyler and Holman charging both with one count of First Degree Rape with bonds set a $2 million each.

Investigators are also searching for 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford of Harker Heights. KTAL reported Wafford was an associate of Mystikal and Holman. She allegedly sought the victim out to convince her to drop the charge. A warrant was later issued for her arrest charging her to one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Rape with a bond set at $200,000.

Mystikal plead guilty to sexual battery of an incident involving his hairstylist in 2003. He was sentenced to six years in prison and was released in 2010.

