Realtor organization joins fight against Waco landfill

Existing landfill site and proposed landfill site. (Photo: Gray, Brandon)

WACO - A new group has joined Citizens Against the Hwy 84 Landfill in the fight against a planned landfill by the City of Waco.

The Waco Association of Realtors announced Monday that the Texas Association of Realtors will now supply the full backing of its organization to gift the landfill planned along Highway 84 and Speegleville/Old Lorena Road.

The association is the largest political organization in Texas with more than 100,000 members. It has the largest political action committee and is the biggest bipartisan lobbying effort in the entire State of Texas.

Read more: Waco Landfill expansion threatens airplanes, critics say

Tera Kiger, Waco Association of Realtors president said she is excited to have the full support and strength of the Texas Association of Realtors working for them in the fight.

“Our Realtor groups are taking a stand against the Hwy 84 Landfill location in order to protect individual citizens’ property rights and to preserve the quality of life in Waco,” Kiger said.

Citizens Against the Hwy 84 Landfill said the association will add monies from the Neighborhood Defense Fund and the Legal Action Fund to combat the efforts of the City of Waco to place a 290-acre 40-year landfill within a mile or two of 1500 existing homes and 1500 more planned.

Read more: Opponents say Waco landfill expansion could jeopardize drinking water

Brad Holland, chairman of Citizens Against the Hwy 84 Landfill said they are very happy the Realtors have stepped up to defend the group against the actions of the city of Waco.

“Very few people fight the TAR in Texas, and even fewer win, “Holland said.

Sam Brown, president of the Twin Rivers Homeowners Association said it is a turning point in their fight with the city.

Midway ISD School Board, the Heart of Texas Homebuilders, the Texas Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and the National Association of Aviation Business all oppose the Hwy 84 Landfill.

© 2017 KCEN-TV