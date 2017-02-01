Rebuilding underway in Whitney after January tornado

WHITNEY - Two and a half weeks after four confirmed tornadoes tore through Central Texas, clean-up is underway in Hill County.

One neighborhood off FM 1730 was hit hard by an EF-1 twister that collapsed roofs, knocked out power and leveled one house entirely. In the weeks since, volunteers and county workers have begun helping homeowners get back on their feet.

Power has been restored to the neighborhood, although the house most severely damaged remains in shambles.

Kathy Baker, whose life was saved by a contractor who was remodeling her nearby home when the tornado struck, has now cleared all the debris from her front yard; but she still has a long road ahead.

"They still need to repair all the ceilings in my house," Baker said. "I've been sleeping on my couch."

Many residents are waiting on updates from their insurance companies, as they try to repair the damage.

