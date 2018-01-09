Reckless driving leads to high-speed chase on I-35 northbound, one man in custody

BELL COUNTY - A reckless driving call came into the Bell County Sheriff's Department around 4 a.m. Tuesday, which lead to a high-speed chase on I-35 northbound around MM 290.

According Lt. TJ Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff's Department, when police pursued the vehicle the incident turned into a high-speed chase. The chase started around the Bell County line near MM 290 and ended in Lorena around MM 325 in McLennan County.

Cruz said there was one man and one woman in the car. The male was arrested and taken to the Bell County jail. The woman was released.

Spikes were set up along I-35 northbound near MM 319. The spikes caused all four tires on the vehicle to blow out and the vehicle rolled to a stop around MM 325. This exit was closed off when the vehicle stopped.

There were six police units from Bell County on the pursuit. The chase extended between three counties and over 40 miles. No injuries were reported.

Information on the driver has not been released.

Check back for updates.

.

© 2018 KCEN-TV