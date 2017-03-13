Register for 24-hour run on Fort Hood to benefit military

FORT HOOD - The annual 24-hour run to benefit the U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party will be held on Fort Hood at the end of March.

The 24-hour TACP Run honors fallen service members and raises money for the TACP community.

The event will be held at Fort Hood Stadium and begins at noon on March 30 -- continuing through March 31.

There will be food, music, shirts and even a tent for runners to sleep in, 2nd Lieutenant Michael Molinari, with the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron at Fort Hood, said.

"Anyone will be able to run as a team to compete to win most miles run or most money donated," 2nd Lt. Molinari said. "Teams can have members run as much as they want to win within our Fort Hood family as well as all the miles run by everyone at Fort Hood will be counted towards a larger competition with TACP Squadrons and Army Bases all around the world."

To register and set up fundraising, contact:

Capt. Bryan Mazer: bryan.s.mazer.mil@mail.mil

2nd Lt. Cayden Shockley: cayden.c.shockley.mil@mail.mil

