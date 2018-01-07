Remains of missing World War II soldier ID'd as Waco man

HOUSTON (AP) - The remains of a Texas soldier missing in action in northern Italy since 1944 and 1945 have been identified as a Waco man whose 92nd Infantry Division was the only African-American Army division to fight in Europe.



Army officials say Defense Department scientists using dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence have identified 20-year-old Pfc. Lonnie B.C. Eichelberger. A funeral for Eichelberger is set for Wednesday in Houston.



He was declared missing after a battle near Strettoia, Italy. Remains recovered near there after the war in Europe ended in 1945 could not be identified and eventually were buried at the American cemetery in Florence, Italy. The remains were disinterred in 2016 and ultimately identified as Eichelberger's.



The Army says nearly 73,000 service members from World War II are unaccountable.

© 2018 Associated Press