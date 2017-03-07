Rep. Hugh Shine to hold grand opening of district office Friday

TEMPLE - State Representative Hugh Shine (R, Dist. 55) will hold a grand opening at his district office on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will begin with a ribbon cutting attended by members of local chambers of commerce. And, the ribbon cutting will be followed by a reception.

"We will be opening our doors to all Bell County residents so they may have access to me, my staff and their state government," Shine said in a press release. "We are here to work for the community. It's our goal to make that process as easy and convenient for our constituents as we can."

The district office officially opened on Jan. 10, and staff are available to meet with constituents during normal office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 4 South 1st St. in Temple.

For information about Friday's event, call 512-463-0630 or email District55.Shine@house.texas.gov.

