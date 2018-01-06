Replacement statue installed atop McLennan County Courthouse

WACO, Texas -- A replacement statue depicting the Greek goddess of divine law was installed atop the McLennan County courthouse on Saturday morning.

The old Themis statue, which overlooked Central Texas for more than a century, was removed over the summer after standing severely damaged ever since a 2015 storm.

The Themis statue is getting ready to be re-installed at the McLennan County courthouse @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/6DjnSpquHE — Jasmin Caldwell KCEN (@TVJasmin) January 6, 2018

It's a sight to see in Downtown Waco this morning. The Themis statue will sit on the McLennan County courthouse for the next 200 years @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/wx36PFtQF6 — Jasmin Caldwell KCEN (@TVJasmin) January 6, 2018

Up up and away she goes @KCENNews The Themis statue will stand on the McLennan county courthouse for at least 250 years! pic.twitter.com/G6n8nVChEF — Jasmin Caldwell KCEN (@TVJasmin) January 6, 2018

