Reporting for military, DA civilians delayed at Fort Hood Tuesday

Fort Hood officials have delayed reporting for Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians Tuesday.

Physical training is canceled due to extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads. No road guards will man intersections on post during that time period.

Active-duty military personnel will report no-earlier than 10 a.m. Officials have also authorized delayed reporting for DA civilians no-earlier-than 11 a.m., Fort Hood stated.

Mission essential personnel are to report at their normal duty report time.

The Fort Hood Child Development Center will open only for mission-essential personnel childcare starting at 5:30 a.m. All other child development centers and school-age care sites on the installation with open at 9 a.m.

Contract personnel should contact their employers for report times.

Officials said Liberal leave policy is in effect. DA civilian employees should contact their supervisor regarding their requests for leave.

An update will be sent out by installation operations center no-later-than 7 a.m. and posted to the Fort Hood Facebook page.

