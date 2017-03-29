Shots fired outside US Capitol after driver tries to ram police car

(Photo: Sonia Dasgupta)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman is in custody after she tried to ram a police car near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Around 9:20 a.m., the woman was spotted driving erratically in the area of Independence Avenue. Officers tried to stop her car, but she made a U-turn and nearly hit the officers and one cruiser.

The woman was stopped in her car at Washington and Independence avenues and a short foot chase followed before she was taken into custody. Shots were fired in the incident but no one was injured.

Officials said everything in the area remains open and nothing was put on lockdown. The incident was described by police as criminal in nature with no connection to terrorism.

The investigation remains ongoing.

#BREAKING Officer involved shooting near US Capitol and Botanic Gardens. @wusa9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) March 29, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV