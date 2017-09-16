Rescue Magazine holds pet adoption extravaganza at Bell County Expo Center

BELTON - Hundreds of people turned out to the Bell County Expo Center Saturday for a pet adoption extravaganza.

Rescue Magazine coordinated the event in its second year.

All kinds of animals -- dogs, cats, horses, snakes, and birds -- were up for adoption. The hope from the event was to adopt as many animals as possible.

"We bring all the shelters together," Rescue Magazine President/Editor Ron Ducharme said. "A lot of families go out looking for that one animal and they may only have an hour or two. So, they can only go to one shelter, maybe two."

Next year's event is already being planned.

For more information about Rescue Magazine, visit their website.

