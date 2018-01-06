Residents escape large house fire in Temple Saturday morning

Firefighters battled a large fire near downtown Temple Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of North 5th Street.

Flames could be seen shooting out the second floor of a two-story house.

The woman who rents the home said she and her husband were able to escape safely.

Their dog was rescued by onlookers who entered the backyard and pulled a chain off the dog while flames were making their way out back. The Good Samaritans then took the dog to a veterinarian.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN-TV