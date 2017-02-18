Residents in Temple without water almost 24 hours

System.Object

TEMPLE - A broken pipe has left multiple residents in Temple without water since midnight Saturday.

The busted pipe is located near the intersection of 31st street and Canyon Creek Drive. Crews have been working since noon to try and resolve the issue but say there are complications because the pipe is located near other utility pipes.

The exact number of people effected is unclear, but confirmed outages are areas around Avalon Road and 31st street.

Crews are unsure of the exact amount of time it will take to restore the outage but are estimating five to six hours.

