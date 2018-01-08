Retired officer injured while escorting funeral procession on motorcycle

Photo: Von Franklin (Photo: Custom)

A retired police officer, who was escorting a funeral procession on his personal motorcycle Monday morning, was struck and injured by another vehicle near 2nd Street and Jasper Road in Killeen.

According to a KPD officer at the scene, the retired officer was riding along the procession route when a woman in the procession, who was driving another vehicle, decided to make a left turn in an effort to leave the procession and accidentally T-boned the retired officer's personal motorcycle.

The retired officer received extensive injuries to his left leg and was transported to an undisclosed hospital, the KPD officer at the scene said.

