Reward offered for men allegedly beating and robbing people on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood's Army Criminal Investigation Command was offing a $5,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of two men they suspect in multiple armed robberies.

The robberies occurred in the area of 14023, 37th St. on Fort Hood between August 3 and August 11, according to a flyer released by the criminal investigation office.

The suspects allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint. They were also beaten to the point they needed to be hospitalized, according to the flyer.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation office at 254-287-2722 or any other local law enforcement agency.





