Reward raised for most wanted sex offender with ties to Bosque Co.

AUSTIN - The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for a most wanted sex offender with ties to Bosque County.

In a Monday press release, DPS said the reward has been increased to $8,000 for the capture of 47-year-old Manuel Muniz who is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender.

Muniz is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation.

He has been wanted since February 2017. DPS said his last known address was in Morgan and has ties to Walnut Springs and Meridian. He also has ties to Del Rio and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.

Officials said in 2007, Muniz was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Bosque County. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for that crime and was paroled in November 2016.

Muniz’s criminal history also includes assault, burglary and obstruction/retaliation. In the early 1990s, he received a nine-year prison sentence after he was convicted on multiple counts of Burglary.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds with tattoos of Vietnamese symbols on his right forearm, other tattoos on his upper arms, abdomen, left thigh and finger. Muniz also has scars on his right eyebrow and forehead.

He has worked construction in the past.

