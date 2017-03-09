Ride-sharing app Lyft launches in Waco

WACO - The country's fastest growing ride-sharing company, Lyft, is launching in Waco Thursday.

The Lyft mobile app allows users to request rides with the tap of a button, get picked up by a registered driver and then pay with their phones when the ride ends.

The company is also looking for local drivers and currently has more than 700,000 drivers nationwide. Some drivers use Lyft for their primary income, while others supplement money coming in from other jobs. Unlike Uber, which already operates in Waco, Lyft offers a tipping option within the app. To date, Lyft drivers have earned more than $150 million in tips.

If you are interested in becoming a Lyft driver, click here. If you would like a Lyft ride, use code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off your first trip anywhere.

© 2017 KCEN-TV