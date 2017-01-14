Ringling Bros. circus closing after almost 150 years

After 146, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is closing in May. (Photo: Associated Press)

ELLENTON, FLA. - The curtain is closing on "The Greatest Show on Earth" after 146 years.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press that the circus will close operations in May.

According to the owner, the circus fell victim to a variety of factors: decreasing attendance, high operating costs, and prolonged battles with animal rights groups.

"There isn't any one thing," Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment told the AP. "This has been a very difficult decision for me and for the entire family."

According to the AP, the company told circus employees Saturday night after shows in Orlando and Miami. The final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7 and in Uniondale, New York, on May 21.

The circus became a staple in the mid-1800s when Phineas Taylor Barnum began traveling with popular human and animal oddities, while the Ringling brothers juggled and performed skits. Eventually, the two acts merged and "The Greatest Show on Earth" was born.

The Feld family bought the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus in 1967 when the show's length was just under three hours. Today, it clocks at 2 hours and 7 minutes.

