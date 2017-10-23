Robert Redford helicopters into Waco, films scenes for Hollywood movie

Global Panorama / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 (Photo: Custom)

Academy Award winning director and Oscar-nominated actor Robert Redford filmed several scenes in Waco over the weekend for his upcoming movie "The Old Man and the Gun."

The crime drama, written and directed by David Lowery, is based on the real-life story of Forrest Tucker -- a career criminal who successfully escaped from prison 18 times during his life. Tucker died in Fort Worth at age 83.

Scenes shot in Central Texas included one of Redford robbing the American Bank in Bellmead and doing a "hot swap" of his getaway car on Elm Avenue in Waco.

The movie is slated to premiere in 2018.

Watch the below footage from WCCC-TV:

© 2017 KCEN-TV