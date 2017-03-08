Robinson police chief announces retirement

Robinson Police Chief Rusty Smith. Photo: City of Robinson website.

ROBINSON - Robinson Police Chief Rusty Smith announced Wednesday that he will retire this spring after 11 years in the position for the department.

Chief Smith, 64, joined the Robinson Police Department after 31 years of experience in law enforcement.

Under his leadership, he was responsible for bringing the department up to date by upgrading patrol cars and necessary equipment including a new radio system.

Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin said in the short time he has worked with Chief Smith, he has witnessed his commitment to the police department and the citizens of Robinson.

“The City and his colleagues wihs him every bit of happiness and success as he embarks on the next chapter of his life,” Lemin said.

In 2016, Robinson ranked as the 25th safest city in Texas, per Safewise’s annual report on the top 50 safest cities in Texas. The city was ranked 47th in 2015.

Smith began his career at the Ballinger Police Department as a dispatcher before becoming a police officer. He joined the San Marcos Police Department in 1985 and worked there for 21 years before retiring.

Chief Smith said he has had mixed feelings about retiring, but in the end, it is time.

“The citizens of Robinson have an excellent police department and they can look forward to continued professional growth in the near future,” he said. “I am proud to have been a part of the department’s legacy.”

Smith said he has no immediate plans other than to enjoy his retirement. His last day will be May 31, 2017.



