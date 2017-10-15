KCEN
Rockport woman killed in rollover crash in Falls County

Brandon Gray, KCEN 5:56 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

FALLAS COUNTY - A Rockport woman is dead and another woman was hospitalized after their vehicle in rolled over just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday south of 340 near Lott.

According to DPS,  a 2012 Kia drove off the roadway – struck a culvert and rolled over.

The 84-year-old woman who was driving the Kia was CareFlited to Baylor Scott & White Temple where she is in stable condition. The passenger, Ann Mangione, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the rollover.

DPS is currently investigating the crash. 

