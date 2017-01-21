Round Rock celebrates the 90th anniversary of the Immortal Ten

The city of Round Rock is holding a memorial event to honor the 90th anniversary of the death of 10 Baylor students after a tragic bus-train collision on January 22, 1927.

The event will feature a dedication of what will now be known as "The Immortal Bridge," which arcs over the railroad tracks where the accident occurred right outside of Austin. The name comes from the name the university gave to the group that died, remembered as the Immortal Ten.

There will also be green lampposts, green and gold paint along with other markings along side the bridge to honor those lost. A balloon release is also scheduled to represent the souls of those deceased.

Two chartered buses will leave from the Baylor campus at 11:45 on Sunday. The group will be made up of student leaders and staff along with spirit squads and the Golden Wave Band. About 30 family members of the Immortal Ten are also expected to attend the event.

The tragic accident was the first incident to inspire higher safety standards for travel. After the crash the law to require buses to stop before entering a railroad crossing was enacted. The first railroad overpass to safely carry vehicles above trains was also constructed in a result of the Immortal Ten.

The Immortal Ten story is a famous one for those of the Baylor Nation. 21 members of the Baylor basketball team were on their way to the biggest game of the season and fighting hard in the race for the 1927 Southwest Conference Championship. It was the first time a Baylor basketball team had ever traveling to Austin to play against University of Texas.

But the rain was coming down hard and visibility was low. The bus driver squinting through the downpour, couldn't see the oncoming train and as it crossed over the tracks it plowed into the side of the bus. 10 of the 21 were killed.

