Rowlett to Demolish Tornado-Damaged Water Tower

Rowlett city officials say they expect their iconic water tower to be demolished Monday. Via NBC DFW

ROWLETT - Workers have toppled a Rowlett water tower that was severely damaged during a 2015 tornado outbreak blamed for more than a dozen deaths.

City crews in Rowlett on Monday afternoon brought down the tower in a process that involved heavy equipment, cables and cutting part of the support legs.

The tower fell onto a field that had been cleared.

The tower, located on Martha Lane, was severely damaged back on Dec. 26, 2015.

Rowlett authorities say the city's water utility system months ago took over functions of the tower, which won't be replaced.

The structure been the subject of months-long examinations and tests by local and federal inspectors and was deemed to be damaged beyond repair, according to a city news release.

FEMA and city insurance paid for the demolition costs.

"Over the past year, the Martha Lane water tower became an icon throughout our community, an unofficial symbol of Rowlett's resilience and of the bonding that occurred as a result of the tornado," said Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel.

Gottel added that pieces of the structure would be used in public art installations around the city.

Officials expect demolition and site restoration to take about three weeks.

Tornadoes slammed parts of Dallas and Collin counties on Dec. 26, 2015. The storms damaged or destroyed more than 400 buildings in Rowlett, located 15 miles northeast of Dallas.

Thirteen lives were lost in the storm area.

