Running water returning to Beaumont residents

BEAUMONT - The City of Beaumont has become the latest victim to Harvey's catastrophic path.

Residents have waited in hour-long lines for a single case of bottled water.

The good news is, however, the tide is turning. City officials announced Saturday that running water will return to the area soon.

After exploring several different paths, city leaders have found a temporary fix to return running water back to the citizens of Beaumont.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames announced six water pumps are refilling the city's water plant, but the announcement did not come without it's challenges.

Ames said staff worked around the clock to find a solution leaving no stone unturned.

"The employees that work at the City of Beaumont are also citizens of our city," Ames said. "Some of them lost their homes. Some of them were staying here for five days. So, we know what our citizens are going through."

The city manager is thankful for the quick fix.

There will be periodic interruptions in the water service and the water pressure will vary.

However, city leaders told Channel 6 returning running water to Beaumont residents is a step in the right direction until water at Neches River recedes.

