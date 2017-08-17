Safe haven opens for homeless girls in Waco

WACO - There’s a new special safe haven for homeless female teens in Waco.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new room at “The Cove”.

It is a teen nurturing center providing a safe environment for young people experiencing homelessness.

The project was put together by the greater Waco Chamber Leadership Class 33.

The group said they wanted to give back and have the room be a happy place.

“We hope that she feels loved and feels that this is a safe place and feels that she is empowered to do anything that she wants to,” Emily McElreath with Leadership Waco 33 said.

The room is fully-stocked with items a young girl would need, like school supplies, clothing and feminine products.

The design was put together by design expert Christi Proctor of the show trading places on TLC.

