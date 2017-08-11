Sales tax free weekend begins today

COURTESY: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

WACO - Tax Free weekend is officially underway with a ton of back to school deals.

Qualified items such as shoes, clothes, and school supplies that cost $100 or less are tax free.

Shoppers are saving nearly $8 for every $100 spent. Online purchases are included in tax-free weekend as well.

READ MORE: Texas' Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 11-13

One family told Channel 6 News it traveled from South Dakota to take advantage of the tax-free holiday.

"When we found out it was tax free weekend we were like yea, were going shopping, because we don't have anything like that," Mary Schroeder said.

Liz White took advantage of the tax-free deals for her family also.

"We're just out here shopping for the kids because they've grown a lot this year and we are trying to take advantage of the savings," White said.

Anyone who wants to shop and avoid traffic, the Waco area transit is offering free rides on all fixed routes on Saturday.

Here is a list of qualifying clothing for the tax-free holiday.

Here is a list of qualifying school supplies.

© 2017 KCEN-TV