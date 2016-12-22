Salvation Army low on donations, could effect programs

KCEN
TEMPLE - The Temple Salvation Army is low on donations this holiday season.

The organization has a set goal of $109,000 for the year and are about $20,000 short.

Several programs such as the opening date for the Men’s shelter will be impacted if the Red Kettle Program does not reach its goal.

The organization said donating in these next few days is crucial for the future of that facility. 

