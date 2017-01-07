Salvation Army of Temple opening up mens shelter on cold nights

TEMPLE - This weekend will see multiple nights with freezing temperatures but the Salvation Army of Temple is making sure local homeless have a place to go.

The nonprofit will now be opening up their men's shelter on cold nights to provide relief for local homeless. The shelter was built earlier this year but their men's program has not officially opened at this point. Fortunately the City of Temple helped provide cots and now the men's shelter will be able to hold more than forty people if needed. It will open on any night colder than 38 degrees and the organization is ordering a flag that will go up on every night the shelter is available.

The Salvation Army already provides services to women and children at their Family Shelter and Women's Shelter. They provide food and help families connect with other resources to find housing so they can get on a path to permanent residency.

The Salvation Army of Temple met their $109,000 goal last year but need more support to sustain a men's program. They are also in constant need of clothing, diapers, underwear, socks, shampoo and detergent.

You can donated items at 419 W Avenue G in Temple, TX.

You can provide financial donations on their website. The nonprofit says all donations from an address in the Temple area will go directly to their local branch. The Salvation Army of Temple says 87 percent of donations go directly to services.