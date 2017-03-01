Sam Ukwuachu appeals sexual assault conviction in court

WACO - The former Baylor football player convicted of sexual assault Sam Ukwuachu appealed his conviction Wednesday morning in court.

A jury sentenced Ukwuachu to eight years in probation last year but recommended 10 years. The judge ordered him to serve 180 days in jail as a term of that probation. If he violates the law before the end of the probation term he will go to prison for eight years.

Ukwuachu's lawyers said it could be months before a decision is made on his appeal.

