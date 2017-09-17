Saturday 10pm A block

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Local protesters defend Belton's confederate statueSep 16, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
-
Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan Band to perform at Ft. HoodSep 16, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
Local bikers support fallen soldiers with 7th Annual…Sep 16, 2017, 8:04 p.m.