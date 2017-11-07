SC Woman with Cancer Dies Two Days after Dream Wedding

Kizzie Priestly (Photo: Trident Medical Center)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina woman diagnosed with stage four cancer died just two days after her dream wedding.

We told you last week about the story of 39-year-old Kizzie Hall of Goose Creek.

She and her husband, David, were going to be married at Disney World, but because of her worsening condition, that wasn't going to happen. So staff member at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, where she received treatment, put together a wedding ceremony last Thursday night at the hospital.

Kizzie died over the weekend.

Her husband took to Facebook today thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

"Kizzie was, and will always be the love of my life and our families faith in God will get us through this, he wrote. "In the coming days, We ask for continued prayers as we journey through this very difficult time and appreciate your respect and we handle this personal matter. Our next focus is making sure the celebration of Kizzie’s life matches the level of faith, class, kindness and joy that she lived her life with every single day."

