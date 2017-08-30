Scholarship set up in Killeen grads memory

KILLEEN - A scholarship has been set up in memory of the Killeen graduate who was one of 10 sailors killed aboard the USS John Mccain on August 21.

Cynthia Kimball, the mother of John Hoagland set up the scholarship.

Kimball requested that in lieu of flowers, donations would be contributed to the John henry Hoagland III Memorial Scholarship.

Anyone wanting to donate can call the Killeen ISD Education Foundation at 254-338-4346 or https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/KilleenISDEducationFoundation/.

