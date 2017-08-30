KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Scholarship set up in Killeen grads memory

Brandon Gray, KCEN 5:00 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

KILLEEN - A scholarship has been set up in memory of the Killeen graduate who was one of 10 sailors killed aboard the USS John Mccain on August 21.

Cynthia Kimball, the mother of John Hoagland set up the scholarship.

Kimball requested that in lieu of flowers, donations would be contributed to the John henry Hoagland III Memorial Scholarship.

Anyone wanting to donate can call the Killeen ISD Education Foundation at 254-338-4346 or https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/KilleenISDEducationFoundation/.

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Geekfest raises scholarship money for students

KCEN

Need money for college? Here's how to make a grab for $150,000 in scholarships

KCEN

Emotional video shows walk-on surprised with UT scholarship

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories