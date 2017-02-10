School Bus Involved in Morning Accident

System.Object

WACO - A Robinson ISD school bus was involved in an accident Friday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m., officers say a car turned in front of the bus at the intersection of 17th and the southbound Interstate 35 access road in Waco.

Three children were onboard the bus at the time. No injuries were reported on the bus or by the passengers in the car. A second school bus picked up the children and took them to school while the scene was cleared.

