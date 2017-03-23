KCEN
Schools Prepare for the 12th Annual Archery in the Schools Tournament

The 12th Annual Archery in the Schools Tournament at the Bell County Expo Center

Jamie Kennedy, KCEN 9:00 AM. CDT March 23, 2017

Today at the Bell County Expo Center schools from the local area are gearing up for the 12th Annual Archery of the Schools Tournament and Scholarship Championship. The tournament is held every year by The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that sees fourth to twelfth graders compete over two days, with some of the older kids earning scholarships for their skills.

Teams or individuals will compete in either elementary, middle or high school divisions with teams having no less than four members of the opposite gender. The competition runs till Saturday the 24th at the Exposition Exhibit Area at the Bell County Expo Center. 

