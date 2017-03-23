Search for new Waco ISD superintendent continues

Waco ISD logo Photo: Waco Independent School District.

WACO - The Waco Independent School District's Board of Trustees has completed its first round of interviews in its search for a new superintendent.

Current Waco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bonny Cain is retiring and 59 candidates have applied to replace her. Trustees have narrowed the list down to six educators who were all interviewed this week.

Board President Pat Atkins said they couldn’t have been more impressed with the six men and women they talked to.

“All of them were strong candidates who recognized the opportunity Waco ISD presents, and it was a great experience for us to hear some of their ideas on how they would lead our District,” Atkins said.

Trustees will began discussing the strengths of each candidate after the final interview Thursday night. The decision-making process will continue next week as the board will decide which candidates will make it to the second round of face-to-face visits for the role. Once those interviews are completed, a team of trustees will visit the hometown of a lone finalist to complete the search.

The board hopes to name the next superintendent by mid-April.

Atkins said he would like to thank each of the candidates who expressed an interest in the position and especially those who took the time to come to Waco and visit with them.

“We are confident this thorough process will find another great leader for Waco ISD,” Atkins said.

