Second suspect in Waco aggravated robbery in police custody

WACO - A second suspect in connection to a January robbery near the Baylor Campus is in custody.
Ayorande Gibson, 20, of Bellmead was arrested Monday.
Former La Vega High School football star Parrish Cobb, 19 turned himself in to police the night of the robbery.
The victim of the robbery had stopped at a Waco convenience store. A black Dodge Challenger with paper plates pulled up next to him; a passenger exited the vehicle and pulled a pistol on the man-stealing his wallet.
