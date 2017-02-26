Security guard shot and killed at Killeen Subway restaurant

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating an early morning homicide at a Subway restaurant.

Police were called to the Subway on 1100 Old FM 440 at 3:42 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival they found a man with a gunshot wound.He was immediately transported to the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition.

Upon investigation police found the victim was a Texas commissioned security officer on duty. He was shot by a suspect entering the restaurant with a ski mask. Police say the security officer approached the suspect and words were exchanged. During the verbal altercation, the security officer was fatally wounded by a gunshot.

There were a few customers and employees in the restaurant but no other injuries were reported.

The suspect has not yet been located. He is described as a stocky black male, about 5 foot 6 inches tall, wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, with black shorts and red and white tennis shoes.

Investigating detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. If information leads to an arrest police say tipsters can ear up to $1,000 in cash.

happened around 3:42 a.m. at 1100 Old FM 440 on Sunday. Up

(© 2017 KCEN)