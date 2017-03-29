Seeking shelter: Where to go during severe weather

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over Albany, Ga. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 after destructive storms swept through south Georgia. Close to 20 people were killed in the deadly weather. (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

TEMPLE - With so many theories on where to find shelter during a storm, we break down what’s true and what’s not true when it comes to weathering the storm. Believe it or not, the most important thing to do may surprise you.

When mother nature strikes, it leaves many thinking about one word. Shelter.

Temple resident Bryce Watkins said usually they go straight to the fire department.

“We do live nearby one there is a couple fire shelters as well as a couple tornado shelters as well,” he said.

The Temple Fire Department said there is only one designated storm shelter in the city and it is at Holy Trinity Catholic High School on West Adams. That’s just one reason they suggest not getting on the roadways to find shelter should mother nature strike Bell County.

One important reason to not get on the roads: Flash Flooding – which actually killed more people than tornadoes in 2015. The same year, The National Weather Service said flooding killed 176 people versus 36 who died in tornadoes nationwide.

Susan Krauskopf who is also a Temple resident said that’s why she would prefer to stay home.

“But if I was in the direct path of a tornado,” she said. “I would probably try to out run it.”

Temple Fire Spokesperson Thomas Pechal said for people to try to find a sturdy building that offers interior protection.

The reason is simple.

“That’s where most of the injuries and deaths occurs is from debris that penetrates through the wall into the interior portion of the building,” he said.

While getting to the bottom and interior of any building, including an apartment, is important, the most important thing to do in a storm can be done on a smartphone.

“Staying informed in the event of severe weather certainly there are a number of ways to do that,” Pechal said.

Apps can be downloaded on a smartphone so users can know when a watch or warning has been issued.

The main reason staying informed is the most important thing about finding shelter is it gives you a chance to plan ahead.

The Channel 6 App allows you to see the current radar, and get Chief Meteorologist Andersen’s updates when you’re not near a TV, so you can stay ahead of the storm.

