Semi crash backs up traffic for miles on I-35

TEMPLE - Emergency workers cleared the scene of a crash that involved two semi-trucks and two other vehicles just after 9 a.m. Friday.

It happened just before 7a.m. near mile marker 302 and backed up traffic in the southbound lanes to Troy.

Both southbound lanes were blocked and emergency vehicles blocked one lane on the northbound side.

Firefighters pulled at least one person from their vehicle. Temple Fire Rescue posted to its Facebook page that all the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

