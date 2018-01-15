Semi-truck hauling frozen chicken catches fire on southbound I-35

SALADO - SALADO -- An 18-wheeler hauling frozen chicken caught fire Monday morning, forcing emergency crews to partially block southbound I-35 near MM 283 in Salado.

According to first responders, the driver noticed a small fire between the truck and trailer around 6:30 a.m. The driver pulled off the interstate but could not extinguish the blaze, which eventually fully engulfed the semi.

Salado firefighters put out the fire, which is now under investigation by DPS.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

DPS has asked drivers to avoid the area until 9:30-10 a.m. Monday.

© 2018 KCEN-TV