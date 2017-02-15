Senator Birdwell fights for religious freedom

Texas Capitol (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Senator Brian Birdwell was among other Texas legislators that gathered at the capitol Wednesday to showcase key bills defending religious liberty in the Lone Star state.

The gathering was spurred from growing threats to religious freedom occurring with the recent Supreme Court rule legalizing same sex marriage.

“We believe no one should be forced to choose between sacrificing their faith and serving their community,” Nicole Hudgens a policy analyst for Texas Values said.

Among a list of legislated bills proposed, Senator Birdwell introduced the Religious Freedom for County Clerks known as Senate Bill 522.

“These bills reinforce what Texas has stood for since we were founded,” Jonathan Saenz, President of Texas Values said.

The full list of bills proposed is below:

Key Religious Freedom Bills Filed for 2017 Texas Legislative Session

Sen. Brian Birdwell, Religious Freedom for County Clerks/Justices of the Peace (SB 522)

Rep. Dan Flynn, Religious Freedom for County Clerks/Justices of the Peace (HB 1813)

Sen. Bryan Hughes, First Amendment Defense Act (SB 893); Religious Freedom Protection for Child Welfare Providers; HOME Act (SB 892)

Sen. Charles Perry, Religious Freedom for Occupational License Holders (SB 651)

Rep. Matt Krause, First Amendment Defense Act (HB 1923)

Rep. Matt Rinaldi, Church Security Protection Act (HB 421)

Rep. Scott Sanford, Religious Freedom Protection for Child Welfare Providers; HOME Act (HB 1805)

Rep. Matt Schaeffer, Religious Freedom Bill (to be filed)

Rep. Mike Schofield, Religious Freedom Protection for Homeowners Displays (HB 522)

Sen. Joan Huffman, Religious Freedom Protection for Pastor Sermons (SB 24)

Rep. Phil King, Religious Freedom for College Campus Organizations (HB 428)

… and many more have been filed and are expected to be filed.

