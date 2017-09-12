Settlement reached in lawsuit over monkey selfie

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Monkey see. Monkey sue. Monkey settle.



Attorneys representing a macaque monkey have agreed to a compromise in a case where they asserted that the animal owned the copyright to selfies it had shot with a photographer's camera.



The lawyers, who are from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, say the photographer has agreed to donate 25 percent of any future revenue from the images to charities dedicated to protecting crested macaques in Indonesia like this one.



Attorneys for PETA and the photographer, David Slater, asked the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to dismiss the case and throw out a lower-court decision that said animals cannot own copyrights.



The court had not immediately ruled on the proposed settlement.

© 2017 Associated Press